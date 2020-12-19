Sign up
Look fo ran Evergreen Day
How about this one? It's on the side of a barn that is chock full of Christmas goodies!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
10th November 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
evergreen
,
decoration
,
bough
