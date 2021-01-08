Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 375
Elvis Presley's Birthday
Hard to believe he would have been 88 today. I have this CD amongst my stuff, as that's one of my favourite films of his. Many of them run together in my mind, I'm afraid.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1613
photos
34
followers
44
following
102% complete
View this month »
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Latest from all albums
6
373
374
960
7
961
8
375
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th August 2020 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
movie
,
elvis
,
cd
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close