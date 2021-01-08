Previous
Next
Elvis Presley's Birthday by spanishliz
Photo 375

Elvis Presley's Birthday

Hard to believe he would have been 88 today. I have this CD amongst my stuff, as that's one of my favourite films of his. Many of them run together in my mind, I'm afraid.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise