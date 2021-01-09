Previous
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by spanishliz
Photo 376

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

This Mountie posed with me in an Ottawa museum a few years ago. Cropped myself out, as I look particularly silly beside this imposing gentleman.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Jacqueline ace
Pity .......would have been nice to see you in this photo too!
January 9th, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
@jacqbb We'll see...but I'm really mugging and silly looking!
January 9th, 2021  
