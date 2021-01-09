Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 376
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
This Mountie posed with me in an Ottawa museum a few years ago. Cropped myself out, as I look particularly silly beside this imposing gentleman.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
3rd June 2007 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
police
,
ottawa
,
rcmp
,
mountie
,
law enforcement
Jacqueline
ace
Pity .......would have been nice to see you in this photo too!
January 9th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
@jacqbb
We'll see...but I'm really mugging and silly looking!
January 9th, 2021
