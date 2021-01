Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day

That's my sister's hand, and the quilt shop isn't local to us, but one we visited in New York state, on our way to Cooperstown, a few years ago. My sister is the quilter, but I've always enjoyed just looking at all the fabric, and the finished items too. Recently she's taken up rug hooking, so now (when we can go out again) that's the type of store we visit, as well as scrapbooking stores, where I actually spend a bit of money too.