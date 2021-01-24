Sign up
Photo 391
Peanut Butter Day
I always enjoy some sliced banana with my peanut butter sandwich.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1660
photos
33
followers
45
following
107% complete
View this month »
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
Latest from all albums
975
389
22
390
976
23
977
391
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th December 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
banana
,
food
,
sandwich
,
peanut butter
