Photo 402
Thank Your Mail Carrier Day
It's on days like the one shown here that we really should thank them. This was taken through my front window one rainy April day.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
4th April 2011 1:01pm
Tags
rain
,
postie
,
mail carrier
