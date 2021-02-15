Sign up
Photo 413
Family Day
Today is Family Day in Ontario, and also the anniversary of the first time the Maple Leaf flag flew over the Parliament buildings in Ottawa in 1965. This teddy bear family (and their dog) are celebrating both.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1728
photos
34
followers
50
following
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
44
997
998
45
412
413
46
999
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
15th February 2021 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
canada
,
teddy bear
,
maple leaf
,
family day
