Previous
Next
Family Day by spanishliz
Photo 413

Family Day

Today is Family Day in Ontario, and also the anniversary of the first time the Maple Leaf flag flew over the Parliament buildings in Ottawa in 1965. This teddy bear family (and their dog) are celebrating both.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise