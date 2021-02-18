Previous
Next
Batteries Day by spanishliz
Photo 416

Batteries Day

I gather that the idea is to put fresh batteries in whatever needs them today. My problem? I have loads of AA batteries and only a few devices that need them! Most take AAA...
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise