Photo 416
Batteries Day
I gather that the idea is to put fresh batteries in whatever needs them today. My problem? I have loads of AA batteries and only a few devices that need them! Most take AAA...
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1737
photos
33
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
18th February 2021 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
battery
,
batteries
