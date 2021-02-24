Sign up
Photo 422
Pink Day
Not really my colour, but the idea is to support anti-bullying efforts and I'm all for that. Pink jacket and accoutrements spotted when out with my sister today.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1755
photos
33
followers
49
following
Tags
pink
,
jacket
,
clothing
