Photo 428
Old Stuff Day
This is in a barn not far from where I live, full of old stuff and open around Christmas each year (and possibly other times). My sister and I enjoy poking around, and even buy stuff occasionally.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
2
0
barn
,
lights
,
old stuff
Carole Sandford
ace
An interesting place. Think I could poke around in there too!
March 2nd, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
I would love to poke around there :)
March 2nd, 2021
