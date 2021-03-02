Previous
Old Stuff Day by spanishliz
Photo 428

Old Stuff Day

This is in a barn not far from where I live, full of old stuff and open around Christmas each year (and possibly other times). My sister and I enjoy poking around, and even buy stuff occasionally.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
An interesting place. Think I could poke around in there too!
March 2nd, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
I would love to poke around there :)
March 2nd, 2021  
