Photo 432
Frozen Food Day
My freezer is full of healthy frozen meals! Ignore the carrot cake and fries, please.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
5th March 2021 12:21pm
Tags
food
,
freezer
,
frozen food
