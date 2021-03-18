Sign up
Photo 444
Awkward Moments Day
Photo is my attempt at the "awkward turtle" hand gesture, which is apparently connected to this day. Used 10 second delay on shutter to take pic.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1828
photos
34
followers
49
following
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
75
1028
76
443
1029
1030
77
444
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
18th March 2021 4:13pm
Tags
hands
,
awkward turtle
