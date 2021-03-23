Previous
Puppy Day by spanishliz
Photo 449

Puppy Day

This little one was the sister (Dimity) of my puppy Winston, when they were very small (c.1992) and my hair wasn't grey yet. Photo likely taken by my friend Davina, who had the parents and kept little Dimity too.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
