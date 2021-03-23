Sign up
Photo 449
Puppy Day
This little one was the sister (Dimity) of my puppy Winston, when they were very small (c.1992) and my hair wasn't grey yet. Photo likely taken by my friend Davina, who had the parents and kept little Dimity too.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
puppy
