Photo 531
World Softball Day
I haven't played in a long time, but still have a ball and a couple of gloves if anyone wants a game of catch!
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
ball
glove
sport
softball
