Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 536
International Picnic Day
I have the tables, can someone bring the food?
This is at a camp in Prince Edward County, Ontario, where I spent a weekend scrapbooking a few years ago.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2140
photos
36
followers
51
following
146% complete
View this month »
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
Latest from all albums
534
167
1120
535
262
1121
168
536
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
26th September 2009 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
picnic
,
lake
,
picnic table
,
lake ontario
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close