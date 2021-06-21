Previous
Indigenous Peoples' Day by spanishliz
Indigenous Peoples' Day

This is a Canadian observance, and possibly elsewhere too. I believe it is frowned upon to build these way markers if you aren't first nations, though I have no idea who was responsible for these by the Bay.
