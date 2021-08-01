Previous
Next
Doll Day by spanishliz
Photo 580

Doll Day

Found this fellow in a local vintage/antique store. Took his photo because I had a doll just like him (with different clothes) when I was small.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise