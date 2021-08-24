Sign up
Photo 603
International Strange Music Day
The strangest thing about this selection is probably that I still have cassettes (!) and CDs in my collection. It is reasonably international, though...
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2372
photos
35
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th August 2021 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
cd
,
cassette
