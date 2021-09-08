Sign up
Literacy Day
These socks were a Christmas present from my niece (or sister) a few years ago. They'd be good for Literacy Day too, methinks!
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
31st December 2018 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
books
,
cat
,
socks
,
literacy day
