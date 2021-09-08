Previous
Next
Literacy Day by spanishliz
Photo 618

Literacy Day

These socks were a Christmas present from my niece (or sister) a few years ago. They'd be good for Literacy Day too, methinks!
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise