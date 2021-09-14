Previous
Colouring Day by spanishliz
Colouring Day

I got out my "Zen Cats" colouring book and coloured a bit. Please ignore where I've gone outside the lines. Funny, I was feeling a bit tense and this did actually seem to relax me a bit.
14th September 2021

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
