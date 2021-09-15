Previous
Battle of Britain Day by spanishliz
Battle of Britain Day

This was the day my aunt, uncle and cousin took me to Biggin Hill on the same visit as my 21st birthday. That's my aunt, and cousin Alan (again). This time I took the photo.
Liz Milne

