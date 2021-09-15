Sign up
Photo 625
Battle of Britain Day
This was the day my aunt, uncle and cousin took me to Biggin Hill on the same visit as my 21st birthday. That's my aunt, and cousin Alan (again). This time I took the photo.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
aeroplane
,
analog
,
biggin hill
