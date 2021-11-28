Previous
Air Force Day by spanishliz
Air Force Day

Canadian Air Force that is, commemorating the founding of the RCAF in 1924. This photo is of part of the outdoor display at the RCAF Museum at CFB Trenton, Ontario.
Liz Milne

