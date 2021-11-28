Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 699
Air Force Day
Canadian Air Force that is, commemorating the founding of the RCAF in 1924. This photo is of part of the outdoor display at the RCAF Museum at CFB Trenton, Ontario.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2683
photos
37
followers
50
following
191% complete
View this month »
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
Latest from all albums
330
697
331
1284
698
332
699
1285
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
28th August 2017 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
,
propeller
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close