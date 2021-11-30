Sign up
Photo 701
St Andrew's Day
My wee Scots bear, Angus, wishes everyone a Happy St Andrew's Day!
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
4
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
30th November 2021 11:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
scotland
,
teddy bear
,
st andrews day
