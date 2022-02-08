Sign up
Photo 771
Second Hand Wardrobe Week
How about something from my favourite vintage clothing store? (Mind, nothing there fits me, except some of the hats. It's fun to look though!)
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th October 2017 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
dress
,
clothes
,
floor
,
clothing
