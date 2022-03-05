Previous
Reel Film Day by spanishliz
Reel Film Day

Some pages from my scrapbook stash to help celebrate the day in honour of when films were actually on film reels, and not digital.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
