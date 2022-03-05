Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 796
Reel Film Day
Some pages from my scrapbook stash to help celebrate the day in honour of when films were actually on film reels, and not digital.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
5th March 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
film
,
movie
,
scrapbook
,
reel
