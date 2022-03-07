Sign up
Photo 798
Fun Facts about Names Day
Names have always fascinated me, so I have lots of reference material to look up those fun facts. These are only a few of the books in my library that fill the bill.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
7th March 2022 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
names
,
surnames
Jacqueline
ace
That is indeed so interesting, have you investigated your own surname Liz?
March 7th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
@jacqbb
Yes, it's in both of those surname books, being a Scottish name. Essentially it means "at the mill" and would be given to someone who lived near or worked at a mill. The Penguin Surname book (which I've had since high school) noted that Milne was the "71st commonest surname in Scotland in 1958". My father's people came to Canada from Aberdeenshire in the 1830s or '40s. When my sister, mother and I visited Aberdeen in 2000, we discovered we were actually pronouncing our name incorrectly (Milne, sounding the N, one syllable) as in that part of Scotland it is pronounced "Mill"!
March 7th, 2022
