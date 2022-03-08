Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 799
International Women's Day
The bass player was a guy, but the rest of these musicians appear to be women, so I'll let them represent the day!
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
26th September 2015 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
music
,
women
,
porchfest
