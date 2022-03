Pride in Your Middle Name Day

Mine is Ann (no 'e') after one of my great-grandmothers, whose photos I posted a few days ago. Though it is supposedly the less common variant, I remember having lunch one day in a university dining room, with three other young women. Somehow we got to discussing our names, and it turned out that each of us, though our first names were all different, had the middle name 'Ann' with that spelling. I wonder if any of the others remember that day?