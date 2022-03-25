Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 816
Medal of Honor Day
Audie Murphy seems to be the only recipient whose story I have on DVD, but I have lots of them in books, including this one that covers up to the end of the Korean War.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3050
photos
37
followers
51
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
447
815
1401
448
816
6
449
1402
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
25th March 2022 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
dvd
,
hero
,
medal of honor
,
audie murphy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close