Photo 828
Siamese Cat Day
Couldn't resist snapping my neighbour's Siamese, especially as they appeared to have put Finding Nemo (or maybe Dory) on TV for it to watch!
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Special Days and Anniversaries
FinePix XP60
26th March 2022 5:00pm
tv
,
window
,
cat
,
siamese cat
