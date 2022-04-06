Previous
Siamese Cat Day by spanishliz
Photo 828

Siamese Cat Day

Couldn't resist snapping my neighbour's Siamese, especially as they appeared to have put Finding Nemo (or maybe Dory) on TV for it to watch!
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Liz Milne

