Photo 838
Save the Elephants Day
I purchased this wooden carving from a street vendor when I lived in Spain.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
25th January 2008 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
carving
,
elephant
,
save the elephants day
