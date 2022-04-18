Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 840
Haiku Day
In honour of "Haiku Day" I wrote one in a spare space in my journal :)
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3131
photos
37
followers
51
following
230% complete
View this month »
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Latest from all albums
1424
471
472
839
1425
1426
840
473
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
18th April 2022 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
journal
,
handwriting
,
poetry
,
haiku
JackieR
ace
You've Nice hand writing,
Your haiku works really well,
Spring should happen soon!!
April 18th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
:)
April 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Your haiku works really well,
Spring should happen soon!!