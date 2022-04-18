Previous
Next
Haiku Day by spanishliz
Photo 840

Haiku Day

In honour of "Haiku Day" I wrote one in a spare space in my journal :)
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
You've Nice hand writing,
Your haiku works really well,
Spring should happen soon!!
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise