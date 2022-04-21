Sign up
Photo 843
The Queen's Birthday
When I was paying someone with cash today, I suggested they might like to wish the Queen a "Happy Birthday!"
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
3140
photos
37
followers
51
following
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st April 2022 10:53am
Tags
money
,
hand
,
queen
,
queen elizbeth ii
