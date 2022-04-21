Previous
Next
The Queen's Birthday by spanishliz
Photo 843

The Queen's Birthday

When I was paying someone with cash today, I suggested they might like to wish the Queen a "Happy Birthday!"
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise