Photo 848
Hug an Australian Day
Take your pick! :)
This was at the Toronto Zoo a few years ago.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
19th September 2010 3:04pm
Tags
australian
,
zoo
,
kangaroo
,
toronto zoo
