Previous
Next
Independent Bookstore Day by spanishliz
Photo 852

Independent Bookstore Day

Here I am in a wonderful little hole in the wall second hand bookstore, in Merrickville, Ontario a few years ago. I hope it is still thriving!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise