Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 874
Maritime Day
I thought a pair of tugs brining a merchant ship into Halifax harbour would be good to represent a day that honours merchant seamen.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3282
photos
40
followers
54
following
239% complete
View this month »
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
Latest from all albums
1459
339
873
29
1460
874
340
30
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
20th September 2008 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
tugboat
,
harbour
,
tug
,
halifax
,
halifax ns
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
May 22nd, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time.
May 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close