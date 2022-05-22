Previous
Maritime Day by spanishliz
Photo 874

Maritime Day

I thought a pair of tugs brining a merchant ship into Halifax harbour would be good to represent a day that honours merchant seamen.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
May 22nd, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time.
May 22nd, 2022  
