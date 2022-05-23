Previous
Turtle Day by spanishliz
Turtle Day

This was taken a few years ago, when I used to walk by the river at least once a week. This beauty was heading for a busy street, so I gently (without touching) convinced 'em to turn around and head back toward the river.
Liz Milne

