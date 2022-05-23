Sign up
Photo 875
Turtle Day
This was taken a few years ago, when I used to walk by the river at least once a week. This beauty was heading for a busy street, so I gently (without touching) convinced 'em to turn around and head back toward the river.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
nature
,
sidewalk
,
turtle
,
turtle day
