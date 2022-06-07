Sign up
Photo 890
Chocolate Ice Cream Day
My go to ice cream is butterscotch, but I enjoy a nice double chocolate once in a while, too :)
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3359
photos
40
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
20th September 2021 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
ice cream
