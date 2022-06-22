Sign up
Photo 905
Dairy Month
That's me, about to 'help' my cousin Reggie milk his cows. This was December 1983, if I'm not mistaken. Reggie must have taken the photo, using my Canon (probably the AE1).
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3429
photos
40
followers
54
following
Special Days and Anniversaries
Tags
england
,
farm
,
dairy
,
gloucestershire
,
milking
