Dairy Month
Photo 905

Dairy Month

That's me, about to 'help' my cousin Reggie milk his cows. This was December 1983, if I'm not mistaken. Reggie must have taken the photo, using my Canon (probably the AE1).
22nd June 2022

Liz Milne

