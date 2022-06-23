Sign up
Photo 905
Typewriter Day
This one is in a museum in Ottawa, and is even more like the one I learned on than the one I have.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
3428
photos
40
followers
54
following
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
2nd June 2007 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
typewriter
summerfield
ace
i learned to type with an underwood typewriter quite like this one, quite heavy and very noisy. with this i could do 50 words per minute no errors, but on today's computer, i do 110-120. my keyboard is replaced every year. 😜 this brings me back to my younger days. aces!
June 25th, 2022
