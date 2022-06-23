Previous
Typewriter Day by spanishliz
Photo 905

Typewriter Day

This one is in a museum in Ottawa, and is even more like the one I learned on than the one I have.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
summerfield ace
i learned to type with an underwood typewriter quite like this one, quite heavy and very noisy. with this i could do 50 words per minute no errors, but on today's computer, i do 110-120. my keyboard is replaced every year. 😜 this brings me back to my younger days. aces!
June 25th, 2022  
