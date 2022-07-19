Previous
International Football Day by spanishliz
Photo 932

International Football Day

I took this over a decade ago, when I went to watch a friend's son play football (soccer here). These kids are in their twenties now, and it's only their backs, so I feel OK about posting it.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Great action capture!
July 19th, 2022  
