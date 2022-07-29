Sign up
Photo 942
International Tiger Day
This was at the Toronto Zoo a few years ago. It's as close as I've ever been to a tiger.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
19th September 2010 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tiger
,
zoo
,
toronto zoo
