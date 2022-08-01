Sign up
Photo 945
Homemade Pie Day
My friend Beatrice made peach pie to go with our Sunday coffee yesterday. Yum! (I have a piece for today, too.)
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3580
photos
39
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
31st July 2022 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
pie
,
peach
,
ice cream
,
peach pie
