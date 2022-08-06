Previous
Next
Cycle to Work Day by spanishliz
Photo 950

Cycle to Work Day

That's exactly what this guy was doing, exactly 13 years ago today :) I rode an ice cream bike like this one for exactly one afternoon, in Toronto, one summer in the 1970s. I was pretty desperate for a summer job, but not THAT desperate!
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise