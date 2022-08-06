Sign up
Photo 950
Cycle to Work Day
That's exactly what this guy was doing, exactly 13 years ago today :) I rode an ice cream bike like this one for exactly one afternoon, in Toronto, one summer in the 1970s. I was pretty desperate for a summer job, but not THAT desperate!
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3609
photos
40
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
6th August 2009 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
bicycle
