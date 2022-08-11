Sign up
Photo 955
Play in the Sand Day
I have likely posted this photo of my dear Mum before, but I thought it would do nicely for Play in the Sand Day :) This was in the late 1980s on one of her visits to see me in Spain.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
beach
spain
mediterranean
1980s
wading
mojacar
