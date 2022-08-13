Previous
Bowling Day by spanishliz
Photo 957

Bowling Day

This might actually be tomorrow but I will let it go because I have nothing else for today! This is an actual scorecard of mine from sometime in the’80s from a five pin league I belonged to back then.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
