Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 958
Love Your Bookshop Day
How can one not love a bookshop that not only has books both new and preloved, but also scatters cool bookends around the shelves?
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3647
photos
40
followers
55
following
262% complete
View this month »
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
Latest from all albums
589
366
113
957
590
1543
958
367
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
28th August 2011 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
owl
,
shelf
,
bookstore
,
bookend
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close