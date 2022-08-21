Sign up
Photo 965
Senior Citizens’ Day
My neighbour gets the senior citizens calendar for several of us on the street and the book is the catalogue of meals from which I order. The calendar has all the dates when pensions are deposited marked.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
0
0
