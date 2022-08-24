Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 968
Strange Music Day
It doesn't get much stranger than me playing the accordion! :) My Mum probably took this photo. I'm about 13 or 14 here, I reckon.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3694
photos
42
followers
56
following
265% complete
View this month »
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Latest from all albums
599
1552
966
122
376
123
967
968
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
accordion
,
1960s
,
analog
,
strange music
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close