Photo 985
Happy Cat Month
Toys always make Precious happy! Here she is playing with one that my friend gave her for MY birthday! :) (She's on my lap, licking my hands, as I type. She's also purring.)
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
toy
,
cat
,
pet
,
playing
,
precious
